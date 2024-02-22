Golf-Charlie Woods to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event

Charlie Woods, the son of 15-times major winner Tiger Woods, will compete in a pre-qualifier event as he bids to secure a place in the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic next week in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The 15-year-old Woods will play on Thursday in an 18-hole event at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, one of four pre-qualifying sites, the PGA Tour website reported on Wednesday.

Approximately 25 players and ties from each of the four pre-qualifying sites will advance to a Monday qualifier, from which four players will earn spots in the Cognizant Classic from Feb. 29-March 3 at PGA National Resort. Among those in the field for the Cognizant Classic are major winners Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland.

Woods is scheduled to tee off at 7:39 a.m. ET (1239 GMT) on Thursday alongside Olin Browne Jr. -- son of three-times PGA Tour winner Olin Browne -- and Ruaidhri Mcgee. Woods has competed with his father in the last four editions of the PNC Championship -- a 36-hole event featuring two-player teams made up of a major champion and a family member -- and finished runner-up in 2021.

Tiger Woods, who entered the year aiming to play one event a month, withdrew during the second round of last week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera due to the flu, which brought an abrupt end to his first PGA Tour start since last April's Masters.

