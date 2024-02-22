Left Menu

Soccer-Man United defender Shaw faces another injury layoff

Shaw's injury is a big blow for United who are sixth in the league and chasing a top-four finish. The injury could also impact his chances of playing for England side in this year's European Championship.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 22-02-2024 03:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 03:40 IST
Soccer-Man United defender Shaw faces another injury layoff
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw's Premier League season could be over due to a muscle injury that is expected to sideline him for several months, the club said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old, who missed three months this season due to injury and has played only 15 games across all competitions, limped off during United's 2-1 victory at Luton Town on Sunday.

"Further assessment is still required to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months," the United said. Shaw's injury is a big blow for United who are sixth in the league and chasing a top-four finish. The injury could also impact his chances of playing for England side in this year's European Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024