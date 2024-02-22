Soccer-Man United defender Shaw faces another injury layoff

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw's Premier League season could be over due to a muscle injury that is expected to sideline him for several months, the club said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old, who missed three months this season due to injury and has played only 15 games across all competitions, limped off during United's 2-1 victory at Luton Town on Sunday.

"Further assessment is still required to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months," the United said. Shaw's injury is a big blow for United who are sixth in the league and chasing a top-four finish. The injury could also impact his chances of playing for England side in this year's European Championship.

