PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 22

- UK has 'absolute confidence' in nuclear deterrent after test failure - Denmark and Sweden press Brussels to act against UK in fishing dispute

- Ratcliffe wants Man Utd to vie for Premier League title in three years - EU agrees first sanctions on Chinese and Indian companies for Russia war links

Overview - The UK retains "absolute confidence" in its nuclear deterrent despite the second failed test of a dummy missile in eight years, UK defence secretary Grant Shapps said.

- Denmark and Sweden are demanding Brussels to take action against the UK in a fresh post-Brexit fishing dispute. - Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe wants to build a new stadium for the club as he aims to bring back its glory days in the Premier League and European competitions.

- The European Union has agreed to a new package of sanctions against Russia that for the first time targets Chinese and Indian companies accused of supporting Moscow's war effort. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

