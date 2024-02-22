Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 22

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2024 06:11 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 06:11 IST
Overview - The UK retains "absolute confidence" in its nuclear deterrent despite the second failed test of a dummy missile in eight years, UK defence secretary Grant Shapps said.

- The European Union has agreed to a new package of sanctions against Russia that for the first time targets Chinese and Indian companies accused of supporting Moscow's war effort. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

