"It is scary proposition for opponents when he comes to bat...": Australian coach on Tim David

Ahead of the second T20I match against New Zealand, Australian coach Andrew McDonald heaped praise on their star batter Tim David, saying that it is a scary proposition for opponents when he comes out to bat and highlighted how the journey of batters, playing as designated finishers, is tough. Australia beat Kiwis in the first T20I, which was a high-scoring affair. They chased 216 runs on the last ball. Australia needed 32 in the last nine deliveries, David first smoked Adam Milne for a four and two sixes. Veteran Tim Southee was left with 15 runs to defend in the final over. After conceding four runs in the first three balls, Southee leaked runs with David smashing him for a six, a couple and four runs on the final ball to seal the game.

Ahead of the second T20I at Auckland, with the series 1-0 in favour of the Aussies, McDonald said that it is an exciting prospect to have David finish games for Australia. "We have seen it all around the world, and now we are starting to see that really connect in Australian colours as well," said McDonald as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"That is really pleasing, and it is an exciting prospect to have Tim David finishing games like that for Australia," he added. McDonald said that the journey of a finisher batter is long and littered with failures and making the most of one's opportunities and winning games showcases a batter's mental strength while batting in this role.

"It takes a long journey. I think any time you are in those finishing roles, it is littered with failure across that journey. To be able to come through and out the other side, and when you get that opportunity as well to be in those situations and then take the opportunity, there is a lot of mental strength to it," McDonald said. "But there is also just a lot skill, high-level skill. It is powerful hitting, it is something different. We have seen some great death hitters over time and sometimes in opposition teams as well. It is a scary proposition when he walks to the crease for any opposition bowlers. I think the journey and the failures along the way build the player you see out there today," he concluded.

The Singapore-born batter has played a total of 37 T20Is, including 23 for Australia and 14 for Singapore. In these 37 matches, he has made 1,037 runs at an average of 39.88 and a strike rate of over 165, with six half-centuries, his best score is 92*. For Singapore between 2019-20, David played 14 T20Is, scoring 558 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of over 158, with four half-centuries.

Representing Australia since 2022, the 27-year-old has scored 479 runs in 20 innings across 23 matches at an average of 34.21 and a strike rate of over 174, with two half-centuries and best score of 64*. In four T20Is this year, David has managed a total of 140 runs, having come out unbeaten at every instance. His strike rate has been a massive 233.33, with scores being 37* in 17 balls, 31* in 14 balls, 41* in 19 balls (all against West Indies) and 31* in 10 balls against Kiwis. (ANI)

