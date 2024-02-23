Left Menu

Rugby-Mum's the word as England skipper George eyes Scotland clash

Jamie George learned his rugby-fanatic mother had contracted lung cancer the day he was appointed England captain and said he wanted to beat Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday in her memory after she died at the age of 68 last week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-02-2024 05:36 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 05:36 IST
Rugby-Mum's the word as England skipper George eyes Scotland clash
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jamie George learned his rugby-fanatic mother had contracted lung cancer the day he was appointed England captain and said he wanted to beat Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday in her memory after she died at the age of 68 last week. Hooker George was named captain for the Six Nations campaign in mid-January and said the intervening weeks had been hectic as he shuttled between training camps and his mother Jane's bedside.

"It's been really tough," he told reporters on Thursday. "I found out about her cancer diagnosis on the same day I found out I was going to be England captain, so that was a pretty mixed day. "She was the biggest rugby fan on earth. She loved this team, loved watching me play. She never missed a game. The text I've got from her before my first game (as captain) is something I'll treasure forever.

"She said it was the proudest day of her life. Given what she was going through to still be able to put a smile on her face is huge." George said his mother had insisted he accept the captaincy.

"Wherever she is now, she will be looking down telling everyone that is there her son is the England captain," he added. "When I first became captain, I spoke a lot about showing how much it means to play for England and what an amazing impact you can have on people's lives.

"I have seen it first hand. My mum was on her deathbed talking about the England rugby team and how proud she was of me being able to do what I do. "That's incredible. She will be with me in some capacity on Saturday and that means a huge amount to me."

George said his mother had been a constant pitchside presence as his career progressed from junior club rugby to Saracens, England and the British and Irish Lions. "She was always there. We had quite a few heated debates," he recalled.

George said his brother had travelled home from Thailand and would be with their father Ian at the match on Saturday. "Of course, I want to win for her and I want to win in her memory, but I'm fully aware that Scotland aren't going to allow us to do that," he said.

"It would be an amazing story, it would be an amazing situation for my family, but regardless of the result, I'm going out there to make her proud and make my family in the stands proud too."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024