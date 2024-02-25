Golf-Van Driel claims maiden win on DP World Tour at Kenya Open

Left Menu

Dutch golfer Darius van Driel carded a final round 67 on Sunday to claim a first career win on the DP World Tour with a score of 14 under-par and a two-shot victory in the Kenya Open played at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

Dutch golfer Darius van Driel carded a final round 67 on Sunday to claim a first career win on the DP World Tour with a score of 14 under-par and a two-shot victory in the Kenya Open played at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi. Van Driel, 34, carded an eagle on the par-five 10th hole, immediately followed by a bogey, and three birdies in a solid final round after starting the day level with Spaniard Manuel Elvira. The latter could only manage one under-par 70 on Sunday.

Elvira’s older brother Nacho finished tied second on 12 under-par after carding a 66, level with England’s Joe Dean, who managed a 67. Van Driel lost his tour card last year, but came through qualifying school to play in the 2024 season, and has been rewarded for that perseverance with a maiden success.

"It means a lot, I never thought it (winning) would hit this hard. It is a dream come true. I kept my emotions cool all round, but after that last putt it is all coming out," an emotional Van Driel said. Van Driel already had two top 10 finishes this season and led after each round at the Kenya Open to become the first wire-to-wire winner in the 2024 campaign.

