Rugby-Missed last-gasp penalty leaves Italy with just a draw against France
Italy were denied a first away win against France in almost three decades as Paolo Garbisi's last-gasp penalty hit the post in a 13-13 stalemate in the Six Nations on Sunday. Garbisi almost ran out of time to kick the penalty after the 80th minute, and just missed out on their second victory on French soil since a 40-32 win in Grenoble in 1997 after Les Bleus played the second half with 14 men following Jonathan Danty's red card.
The result left France's hopes of clinching the title in tatters after they could only score through Charles Ollivon's try and three penalties by Thomas Ramos. Italy, without a win the Six Nations since 2022, scored a try by Ange Capuozzo, a Martin Page-Relo penalty and points from the boot of Garbisi.
