Soccer-Coventry stun Wolves in FA Cup quarters with injury-time goals

But Simms scored a second in the 97th minute, and Haji Wright then knocked the hosts out three minutes later with a curled shot into the corner to send the Coventry fans, team and staff alike wild with delight.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 20:02 IST
Soccer-Coventry stun Wolves in FA Cup quarters with injury-time goals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Championship side Coventry City stunned Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 with two injury-time goals in their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday, booking their place in the semis for the first time since 1987. Coventry's Ellis Simms opened the scoring at the Molineux Stadium in the 53rd minute, bundling the ball in from close range.

Rayan Ait-Nouri gave Wolves a lifeline in the 83rd minute when the defender slotted in from the edge of the box, and Hugo Bueno looked to have wrapped up the comeback for the home side when he struck five minutes after. But Simms scored a second in the 97th minute, and Haji Wright then knocked the hosts out three minutes later with a curled shot into the corner to send the Coventry fans, team and staff alike wild with delight.

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

