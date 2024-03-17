Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea substitutes strike late to snatch FA Cup win over Leicester

Chelsea besieged the Leicester area, producing a total of 26 shots to the Championship side's five, and it was the late substitutes who broke through. With eight minutes added on, Chukwuemka turned Cole's expert back flick into the net and Madueke looped home a brilliant shot from distance to make it four just before the final whistle.

Chelsea substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke scored stoppage time goals to earn a thrilling 4-2 home victory over battling second-tier side Leicester City on Sunday and a place in a the FA Cup semi-finals. The match had everything needed for a classic cup tie, including end-to-end action, a missed penalty, a red card, a howler of an own goal and some sumptuous strikes.

Chelsea had looked in full control at halftime after goals from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer, though Raheem Sterling also had a somewhat feeble penalty saved by Jakub Stolarczyk's legs. However, a howler from Chelsea's France defender Axel Disasi gifted Leicester a goal in the 51st minute when his pass back from distance flew straight into his own goal.

Ten minutes later Stephy Malvididi produced a stunning individual goal, dribbling and sidestepping Malo Gusto before curling the ball into the top corner to put Leicester level. In the 71st Leicester's Callum Doyle clipped Nicolas Jackson's heel as the striker raced towards goal.

Referee Andy Madley signalled a penalty and a yellow card but after a VAR check he ruled that the foul had happened just outside the penalty area and changed the yellow to a red because Jackson had been clear on goal. Chelsea besieged the Leicester area, producing a total of 26 shots to the Championship side's five, and it was the late substitutes who broke through.

With eight minutes added on, Chukwuemka turned Cole's expert back flick into the net and Madueke looped home a brilliant shot from distance to make it four just before the final whistle. Chelsea, who lost the League Cup final to Liverpool last month, will be at Wembley again next month for their sixth FA Cup semi-final in eight years.

They will meet one of Coventry City, Manchester City or the winner of Sunday's late quarter-final tie between Manchester United and Liverpool.

