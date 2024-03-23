"Many things leaked out in media": PCB chairman Naqvi on Watson's refusal to accept coaching role

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that PCB engaged in talks with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson to fill the vacant national team head coach position and revealed one of the reasons that led to the 42-year-old turning down the contract. PCB has been on a hunt for a new men's national team head coach since Grant Bradburn parted ways with Pakistan after the end of last year's World Cup. Mohammad Hafeez served as the head coach and team director of the team during their tours to Australia and New Zealand. But last month, he stepped down from the post of team director which left the position vacant once again.

Watson who emerged as the top contender to fill the position was recently in Pakistan, for his stint as coach with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators this year. He has overseen the franchise's resurgence, and they made the playoffs for the first time in five years. They crashed out of the competition following a 39-run defeat to Islamabad United. According to ESPNcricinfo, Watson was in advanced discussions for taking up the role of Pakistan's limited-overs coach. But the Australian pulled out as he decided to honour his coaching and commentary commitments.

Naqvi talked about Watson as a contender for filling the role and stated that the leaks in the media played a role in the former star's refusal to take up the contract. "We were also in talks with Shane Watson, and one reason for him not accepting the offer was because so many things leaked out in the media, most of which were not correct," Naqvi said as quoted from Geo News.

Earlier this week, during the PSL final between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, Naqvi assured that the new head coach would be appointed within ten days. "I assure you that we will appoint the head coach within the next one week or ten days," Naqvi told reporters.

Naqvi, during his one-month reign has adopted an approach of appointing foreign coaches instead of looking at the local talent. While his predecessor Zaka Ashraf focused on bringing local talent instead of bringing in foreign coaches. (ANI)

