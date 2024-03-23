Not about Scoreboard: Rishabh Pant's journey back to life

Rishabh Pant stepped onto the competitive amphitheatre of 22 yards after 453 days and his comeback lasted 19 minutes. He faced 13 balls and scored 18 runs.

But Indian cricket's most anticipated comeback was not just about cold dry numbers, meant only for the stat-munchers. When Pant walked in at 4.06 pm on a hot Saturday afternoon at the fall of David Warner's wicket, it was a triumph of hope over despair. A journey back to life when not many saw light at the end of the tunnel.

At 4.25 pm, when he trudged back to the dug-out, there was some disappointment but perhaps way more relief that Indian cricket's 'Crazy Diamond' has shown signs of shining again. If not on a Saturday afternoon, then surely on some other evening. Exactly 448 days back on that fateful midnight in December, 2022, Pant had miraculously cheated death. But doing again what you have loved doing all your life was never going to be the same.

As he looked at the overhead sun to get his eyes set, one saw Ricky Ponting's wife Rianna all smiles and giving the DC captain a standing ovation.

Every time Ponting speaks about Pant, the warmth in his voice, the choice of words, touches anyone who would care to listen.

The home team supporters also gave him a warm reception as his partner Shai Hope welcomed him to the crease.

So how were those 19 minutes? He was certainly rusty but even his ardent fan would know that he would take some time to get into the groove.

That first run, a tap towards mid-wicket for a single off left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar was the first baby step towards liberating himself from all the demons that must have time and again knocked on his head during those hard days of rehabilitation.

''Mahi bhai humesha bolte hain ki core subject pe focus karo (MS Dhoni always tells us to focus on core subject, that is game)'' he told 'Jio Cinema' during a conversation where he was asked about the anticipation, emotional build-up to his imminent comeback.

Pant, trusts any advice from Dhoni implicitly and just like his mentor, his eyes belied any emotional storm that must have been brewing up in his mind.

There was urgency for sure when he first tried to step out and loft Rahul Chahar but was too close to the pitch of the delivery. Then he couldn't connect properly a reverse sweep.

The first boundary and his 400th in all forms of T20 cricket came when Harshal Patel lost sight of a mistimed pull and what should have been an easy catch turned into a boundary.

The second boundary was a signature Pant, a muscular cover drive, one that always sends his fans into a frenzy.

There were a couple of twos and anyone doubts about his fitness level would be dispelled as he strode comfortably on both occasions.

But as it was inevitable with someone playing a competitive game after 15 months. The rustiness is still there. It was clear when he played a non-existent ramp-shot off Harshal Patel, who had smartly taken the pace off his delivery.

What followed was some self admonition. He hit his pads with his bat. Yet he has taken the first big step towards the much-anticipating comeback.

The more challenging part was certainly 6wicket-keeping and captaincy. The chirpy Pant was nearly non-existent but that is understandable for a comeback man who would have hundred things going in his mind.

With Ishant Sharma hobbling out after twisting his ankle, his worries did compound but the bowling changes were sharp and to the point.

Behind stumps, he looked pretty sharp and indicator was how he kept up to Kuldeep Yadav but the best part of the day was his flash reflexes while whipping off the bails to nearly stump Jitesh Sharma. But Jitesh wasn't second time lucky as he tried an indiscreet reverse sweep and this time Pant used the split second to fullest. The child-like smile was back.

Somewhere relaxing in his south Mumbai hotel room, Rohit Sharma must be grinning from ear to ear. The muscle memory is indeed intact. Pant's comeback is a big boost for DC but even an eternal hopeful knows that the team's Indian roster is pretty poor and one man cannot simply turn the tide. While managing his own comeback, he has to make do with a team that is pretty mediocre by the IPL standards.

Delhi's Rishabh Pant took the field on Saturday. India's Rishabh Pant will certainly enthral the fans in days to come.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)