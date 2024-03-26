Soccer-Roberts banks on power of the tache as Wales eye Euro place

Wales defender Connor Roberts is hoping his lucky moustache can help his side win their Euro 2024 playoff against Poland and seal a spot at this year's European Championship in Germany. Wales, who beat Finland 4-1 in their Path A semi-final, will be looking to qualify for a third successive Euros when they face Poland in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Roberts, who has enjoyed unbeaten runs at Burnley and Leeds United in the second-tier Championship while sporting the moustache, played the full 90 minutes against Finland. "It's just a little bit of a joke to be honest," he told reporters when asked about his facial hair.

"My wife last year, she was like 'Why don't you grow it?' so I did and then we went on an unbeaten run at Burnley. I've done the same thing this year and keep asking her if I should shave it off but she likes it so I'm leaving it there. "I think it has played about 25 Championship games and never lost, so I hope that continues in the Championship and maybe it gives us a bit of luck on Tuesday. It's the power of the tache, isn't it?"

Wales manager Rob Page assured reporters the moustache would be staying when asked if a razor blade would be allowed anywhere near Roberts' top lip and added that the player's wife liked it. "That's more important, isn't it?" he said. "We all know about that don't we, surely. Keeping them happy. He'll be keeping it."

Wales will be up against Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, now 35, on Tuesday as they seek to qualify for the first tournament since talisman and record goalscorer Gareth Bale retired but Page has faith in his squad. He noted that Bale had scored the crucial goals that took Wales through the playoffs to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but said the team had also shown their quality without him.

"We had one of the world's best footballers and Aaron (Ramsey) alongside him as well," said the manager. "It shows how far we've come in a short space of time. "We're only one tournament past Gareth's retirement and we're one win away from qualifying.

"If we can be there or thereabouts at the end of the campaign to qualify, while we're still in this transition of introducing young players without some of the world class senior players that we've had, then we're in a good place."

