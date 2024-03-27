Soccer-France fight back to claim 3-2 home win over Chile

Left Menu

France rallied from an early deficit to beat Chile 3-2 thanks to goals from Youssouf Fofana, Randal Kolo Muani and Oliver Giroud in a friendly at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday.

Reuters | Marseille | Updated: 27-03-2024 03:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 03:28 IST
France rallied from an early deficit to beat Chile 3-2 thanks to goals from Youssouf Fofana, Randal Kolo Muani and Oliver Giroud in a friendly at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday. The visitors' early pressure paid off as they opened the scoring after six minutes with a low shot from Marcelino Nunez following a fine passing move from the right.

But Fofana equalised for France in the 18th minute when Kylian Mbappe set him up on the edge of the box to fire past goalkeeper Claudio Bravo off a deflection from the defence. Kolo Muani put the hosts in front with a close-range header from Theo Hernandez's pinpoint cross in the 26th minute before Giroud sealed the win in the 72nd, extending his tally as France's all-time top scorer to 57 goals.

The South Americans pulled one back eight minutes from time through Dario Osorio's long-range strike but could not prevent their first defeat under new coach Ricardo Gareca.

