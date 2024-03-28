Left Menu

Plenty of new faces in Australia's Central Contract list; Stoinis misses out

Cricket Australia selection chair George Bailey expressed confidence that the players with new deals have long international careers ahead of them.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 09:05 IST
Plenty of new faces in Australia's Central Contract list; Stoinis misses out
Australian team. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) announced the names of the 23 players who earned the new central contracts on Thursday, with veteran all-rounder Marcus Stoinis being the biggest name missing from the list. Stoinis has battled back injuries in recent times, but he was also part of Australia's winning ICC Men's Cricket World Cup winning squad last year and is an integral part of the short format team ahead of June's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

Stoinis is joined by fellow all-rounder Ashton Agar, opener Marcus Harris, pacer Michael Neser and recently retired star David Warner as players to miss out on fresh contracts, with CA instead opting to provide deals to a handful of new faces, as per the ICC. All-rounders Matt Short and Aaron Hardie win new deals after they were upgraded to the contract list during the summer, as does fast bowler Nathan Ellis, while young right-armer Xavier Bartlett also wins a full-time contract after impressing with the ball against the West Indies earlier this year. He took two four-wicket hauls in ODIs against the Windies and 2/37 in the solitary T20I that he played.

Cricket Australia selection chair George Bailey expressed confidence that the players with new deals have long international careers ahead of them. "Matt, Aaron and Xavier have been extremely impressive in the early stages of their international careers. Their performances and the way they have embraced the international stage have been exciting to watch," he said, as quoted by the ICC.

"The panel believes they have strong futures and deserve their contracts as they work towards striving to become regulars in the Australian setup," he added. Cricket Australia contracted men's players 2024-25: Sean Abbott, Xavier Barlett, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
3
VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

Ghana
4
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024