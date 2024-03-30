Soccer-Stuttering Chelsea held at home by 10-man Burnley

Chelsea suffered another setback in their erratic season on Saturday when they were held to a 2-2 home draw by 10-man Burnley who remain deep in Premier League relegation trouble. Mauricio Pochettino's expensively-assembled side looked to be in the driving seat when Burnley's Lorenz Assignon was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Mykhailo Mudryk and top-scorer Cole Palmer converted the resulting penalty in the 44th minute.

But Josh Cullen stunned Stamford Bridge by scoring two minutes into the second half with a fine shot from outside the box. Chelsea struggled to make their numerical advantage count before restoring their lead in the 78th minute when Palmer scored again, this time with a low shot. Burnley were level again three minutes later, however, when Dara O'Shea headed home from a corner.

The draw left Chelsea in 11th place in the table while Burnley are 19th, four points behind 17-placed Nottingham Forest.

