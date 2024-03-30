Left Menu

Soccer-Stuttering Chelsea held at home by 10-man Burnley

Chelsea suffered another setback in their erratic season on Saturday when they were held to a 2-2 home draw by 10-man Burnley who remain deep in Premier League relegation trouble. Chelsea struggled to make their numerical advantage count before restoring their lead in the 78th minute when Palmer scored again, this time with a low shot.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 22:38 IST
Chelsea suffered another setback in their erratic season on Saturday when they were held to a 2-2 home draw by 10-man Burnley who remain deep in Premier League relegation trouble. Mauricio Pochettino's expensively-assembled side looked to be in the driving seat when Burnley's Lorenz Assignon was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Mykhailo Mudryk and top-scorer Cole Palmer converted the resulting penalty in the 44th minute.

But Josh Cullen stunned Stamford Bridge by scoring two minutes into the second half with a fine shot from outside the box. Chelsea struggled to make their numerical advantage count before restoring their lead in the 78th minute when Palmer scored again, this time with a low shot. Burnley were level again three minutes later, however, when Dara O'Shea headed home from a corner.

The draw left Chelsea in 11th place in the table while Burnley are 19th, four points behind 17-placed Nottingham Forest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

