Left Menu

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:50 PM EDT on Sunday, March 31

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 23:52 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:50 PM EDT on Sunday, March 31

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:50 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

Report: Police seeking Chiefs WR Rashee Rice over accident Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by police in Dallas in their investigation of a major accident on Saturday, the Dallas Morning News reported.

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-RICE, Field Level Media - -

Report: Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott open to reunion Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys have mutual interest in working together, ESPN reported.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-ELLIOTT, Field Level Media - -

Report: Rams bringing back WR Tyler Johnson The Los Angeles Rams are re-signing wide receiver Tyler Johnson for the 2024 season, his agency Team IFA announced on social media Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-JOHNSON, Field Level Media - -

UFL Today's games:

(all times ET) D.C. at San Antonio, Noon

Memphis at Houston, 3 p.m. - - - -

BASEBALL MLB

Jays' Genesis Cabrera, Mets' Yohan Ramirez suspended 3 games Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Genesis Cabrera and New York Mets righty Yohan Ramirez each received three-game suspensions and undisclosed fines from Major League Baseball on Sunday, one day after their actions in their respective games. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-NYM-SUSPENSIONS, Field Level Media

- - Phillies place RHP Luis Ortiz (ankle) on IL, recall RHP Nick Nelson

The Philadelphia Phillies placed Luis Ortiz on the 15-day injured list with a left ankle sprain on Sunday and recalled fellow right-hander Nick Nelson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-ORTIZ-NELSON, Field Level Media

- - Today's games:

(all times ET) L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m. Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

- - PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games:

(all times ET) Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. - - - -

HOCKEY NHL

Today's game: (all times ET)

Anaheim at Vancouver, 3:30 p.m. - -

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's game: (all times ET)

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. Edmonton at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 9 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

- - - - BASKETBALL

NBA Today's games:

(all times ET) Cleveland at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m. Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 7 p.m. Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Golden State at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m. - -

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET)

Boston at Charlotte (late preview), 7 p.m. Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana (late preview), 7 p.m. Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago (late preview), 7 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

- - MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Today's games: (all times ET)

NCAA Tournament Midwest: 2 Tennessee vs. 1 Purdue at Detroit, 2:20 p.m.

South: 11 NC State vs. 4 Duke at Dallas, 5:05 p.m. - -

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL Today's games:

(all times ET) NCAA Tournament

Albany 1 Region: 3 Oregon State vs. 1 South Carolina, 1 p.m. Portland 4 Region: 3 North Carolina State vs. 1 Texas, 3 p.m.

- - - - SOCCER

MLS Today's match:

(all times ET) Chicago at Atlanta United, 3:30 pm.

- - NWSL

Today's match: (all times ET)

Utah at Washington, 1 p.m. - - - -

MOTORSPORTS Today's events:

NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond, 7 p.m. - - - -

GOLF Today's events

PGA -- Texas Children's Houston Open LPGA -- Ford Championship

Champions -- Galleri Classic - - - -

TENNIS Today's event

WTA -- Miami Open - - - -

ESPORTS Today's events

CS2 -- PGL Major Copenhagen elimination stage Dota -- Elite League

Rocket League Championship Series -- 2024 Major 1 LoL -- League Championship Series Spring Split (North America) playoffs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024