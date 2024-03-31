Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:50 PM EDT on Sunday, March 31

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:50 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

Report: Police seeking Chiefs WR Rashee Rice over accident Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by police in Dallas in their investigation of a major accident on Saturday, the Dallas Morning News reported.

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-RICE, Field Level Media - -

Report: Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott open to reunion Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys have mutual interest in working together, ESPN reported.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-ELLIOTT, Field Level Media - -

Report: Rams bringing back WR Tyler Johnson The Los Angeles Rams are re-signing wide receiver Tyler Johnson for the 2024 season, his agency Team IFA announced on social media Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-JOHNSON, Field Level Media - -

UFL Today's games:

(all times ET) D.C. at San Antonio, Noon

Memphis at Houston, 3 p.m. - - - -

BASEBALL MLB

Jays' Genesis Cabrera, Mets' Yohan Ramirez suspended 3 games Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Genesis Cabrera and New York Mets righty Yohan Ramirez each received three-game suspensions and undisclosed fines from Major League Baseball on Sunday, one day after their actions in their respective games. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-NYM-SUSPENSIONS, Field Level Media

- - Phillies place RHP Luis Ortiz (ankle) on IL, recall RHP Nick Nelson

The Philadelphia Phillies placed Luis Ortiz on the 15-day injured list with a left ankle sprain on Sunday and recalled fellow right-hander Nick Nelson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-ORTIZ-NELSON, Field Level Media

- - Today's games:

(all times ET) L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m. Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

- - PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games:

(all times ET) Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. - - - -

HOCKEY NHL

Today's game: (all times ET)

Anaheim at Vancouver, 3:30 p.m. - -

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's game: (all times ET)

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. Edmonton at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 9 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

- - - - BASKETBALL

NBA Today's games:

(all times ET) Cleveland at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m. Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 7 p.m. Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Golden State at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m. - -

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET)

Boston at Charlotte (late preview), 7 p.m. Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana (late preview), 7 p.m. Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago (late preview), 7 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

- - MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Today's games: (all times ET)

NCAA Tournament Midwest: 2 Tennessee vs. 1 Purdue at Detroit, 2:20 p.m.

South: 11 NC State vs. 4 Duke at Dallas, 5:05 p.m. - -

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL Today's games:

(all times ET) NCAA Tournament

Albany 1 Region: 3 Oregon State vs. 1 South Carolina, 1 p.m. Portland 4 Region: 3 North Carolina State vs. 1 Texas, 3 p.m.

- - - - SOCCER

MLS Today's match:

(all times ET) Chicago at Atlanta United, 3:30 pm.

- - NWSL

Today's match: (all times ET)

Utah at Washington, 1 p.m. - - - -

MOTORSPORTS Today's events:

NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond, 7 p.m. - - - -

GOLF Today's events

PGA -- Texas Children's Houston Open LPGA -- Ford Championship

Champions -- Galleri Classic - - - -

TENNIS Today's event

WTA -- Miami Open - - - -

ESPORTS Today's events

CS2 -- PGL Major Copenhagen elimination stage Dota -- Elite League

Rocket League Championship Series -- 2024 Major 1 LoL -- League Championship Series Spring Split (North America) playoffs

