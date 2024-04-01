IPL: Trent Boult's rampant swing leaves Mumbai Indians in daze, helps RR restrict MI to 125/9

Relentless spells from Trent Boult, Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal ripped apart the Mumbai Indians' (MI) batting order, helping the Rajasthan Royals (RR) restrict MI to 125/9 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Chahal and Boult bowled their heart out against Mumbai bagging three wickets each, while Nandre Burger returned with two scalps. Captain Hardik Pandya scored the highest for the MI with 34 off 21 deliveries, while Tilak Varma played a crucial knock of 32 runs in 29 balls.

Rajasthan Royals bowlers absolutely bossed Mumbai batters as Pandya-led Mumbai's homecoming did not go according to their plan so far as the team posted their lowest total in the IPL. On a track that offers a hint of movement and bounce, Trent Boult and Nandre Burger left the home team in tatters at 26 for 4. Boult drew the first blood as he removed Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir on golden ducks in the first over of the match.

Dewald Brevis then fell prey to Boult's rampant bowling display as he went for a drive outside edge, which was handed straight into the hands of Nandre Burger in the third over. Burger then joined the wicket-taking party as he dismissed Ishan Kishan, who looked in good touch, for 16. After the wickets of openers', Mumbai's top order fell like a house of cards till the 5th over of the game. The loss of four wickets left the burden on two batters - Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma.

Pandya displayed his class as he hammered Burger for 16 runs while smoking three boundaries in the 6th over. With some boundaries at regular intervals, Tilak and Hardik steadied the ship and hammered the Rajasthan bowlers. Rajasthan then introduced Yuzvendra Chahal in the attack and the spinner broke a 56-run partnership stand as he removed Pandya for 34 in his second over.

A tremendous catch from Shimron Hetmyer and the Mumbai Indians lost their sixth wicket. Avesh Khan claimed the wicket, as the gamble to send Piyush Chawla ahead of Tim David did not work for the hosts. In the 14th over, Chahal again did the trick for Rajasthan as he removed well-set dangerous batter Tilak for 32. The onus then fell on Tim David to provide a good finish for the Mumbai Indians.

Chahal baited Gerald Coetzee into playing a risky shot and Hetmyer completed the catch at cover. The duo of Akash Madhwal and Jasprit Bumrah then managed to pull it through to the 20 over, helping their team post a total of 125/9.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 125/9 (Hardik Pandya 34, Tilak Varma 32; Yuzvendra Chahal 3-11) vs Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

