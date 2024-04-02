Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Back-to-back HRs in 9th send Reds past Nats

Will Benson tied the score with a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth and Christian Encarnacion-Strand lined a solo homer to left to complete the rally as Cincinnati Reds edged the visiting Washington Nationals 6-5 on Sunday. Just one strike from defeat, Jonathan India won a 10-pitch encounter with Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan (0-1) by driving a double down the left-field line. Benson followed with a homer to left-center before Encarnacion-Strand ended an 0-for-12 slump with his solo shot.

Report: Two-time Pro Bowl CB Vontae Davis dead at 35

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis died at age 35. Davis was found dead Monday morning at a home owned by his grandmother in Southwest Ranches, Fla., according to the Davie (Fla.) Police Department.

Indiana State hopes NCAA Selection Committee is still watching

Each of the stages of grief came and went quickly for Indiana State. Bonded by the pain of missing out of the NCAA Tournament, the Sycamores arrived at the NIT Final Four on Monday embracing an opportunity to prove themselves on a national stage.

Boxing-Tyson says he is still a huge draw despite age

Mike Tyson will be 58 when he takes on Jake Paul on July 20 in Texas but he said fans are still clamouring to see the former heavyweight champion in action. The bout between one of the most feared fighters in history and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul will be held at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington and streamed live on Netflix.

NBA roundup: Thunder edge Knicks, clinch playoff berth

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drained a go-ahead fallaway jumper with 2.6 seconds left and then helped produce a defensive stop just before the buzzer on Sunday night for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who clinched a playoff spot with a 113-112 victory over the host New York Knicks. It marks Oklahoma City's first playoff berth since 2020, when the Thunder fell to the Houston Rockets in the first round.

Tennessee fires Kellie Harper after 5 seasons

Tennessee fired head coach Kellie Harper on Monday after five seasons, 108 wins and four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. The move comes one week after the Lady Vols were eliminated from the second round of the tournament. It also comes the same day that Harper's buyout dropped by 50 percent. She is owed $2.22 million.

Commanders sign WR Olamide Zaccheaus, RB Jeremy McNichols

The Washington Commanders announced the signings Monday of wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, running back Jeremy McNichols and quarterback Jeff Driskel. Terms were not disclosed. Zaccheaus, 26, joins his third team in three years. He caught 10 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games (one start) for the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

Motorcycling-US-based F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover

Formula One's U.S.-based owner Liberty Media announced a takeover of MotoGP's parent company Dorna on Monday, valuing the world's leading motorcycle racing championship at 4.2 billion euros ($4.53 billion). Dorna will stay an independently run company attributed to Liberty Media's Formula One Group tracking stock and continue to be based in Madrid, with long-serving Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta remaining in his position.

Alabama leaned on analytics, tradition to reach Final Four

Nate Oats had the No. 1 team in the nation for a significant portion of the 2022-23 season before a letdown in the NCAA Tournament sent Alabama home from Louisville and San Diego State to a regional final. This year, the Crimson Tide were cast as more of a rebuilding team, picked fifth in the Southeastern Conference in the preseason after NBA lottery pick Brandon Miller exited and Oats began the season with four transfers, five freshmen and three new starters.

Eagles finalize trade of OLB Haason Reddick to Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles finalized the trade of two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets on Monday. In exchange, the Eagles received a conditional third-round draft pick in 2026 that could rise to a second-round selection if the veteran pass-rusher reaches certain performance metrics.

