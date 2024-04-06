Left Menu

Rugby-Wallaby Beale signs short-term contract with Western Force

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2024 08:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 08:44 IST
Australia international Kurtley Beale has joined Western Force until the end of the current Super Rugby Pacific season, the Perth-based outfit announced on Saturday. The versatile 35-year-old, who has played 95 times for the Wallabies, joins the Force after returning to the field for the first time in 14 months in mid-March for club side Randwick, a month after being found not guilty of rape by a Sydney court.

"I'm excited to join the Force and I'm looking forward to making the move to Perth with my family," Beale said. "There's enormous potential across the Force's playing group and I'm eager to support the momentum they're building.

"I know I have plenty to offer and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue playing the game that I love." Beale had been suspended from all rugby following his arrest in December 2022 and the case cost him the chance of playing at a fourth World Cup for the Wallabies in France last year.

His contract with the New South Wales Waratahs, where he won the Super Rugby title in 2014, expired during his suspension. "With the recent injury to Harry Potter the door opens for Kurtley to join our squad," Force head coach Simon Cron said, referring to the full-back who sustained an ankle injury.

"He will add valuable experience and rugby brains to our playing group. "Kurtley has reached the top of the game during his playing career, playing at three World Cups, bringing up almost 100 Wallabies caps and winning a Super Rugby title.

"He also has very positive relationships with some of our existing squad members which was important in the decision."

