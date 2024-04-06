Lille beats Marseille 3-1 to move into third in France

Left Menu

Lille secured a 3-1 victory over Marseille, moving them into third place in the French league. The win put them above Monaco on goal difference and within a point of second-placed Brest. Jonathan David and Rémy Cabella scored for Lille, with an own goal from Ismaily giving Marseille a glimmer of hope. Marseille suffered their third league defeat in a row, remaining in seventh place.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-04-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 09:16 IST
Li lle moved into third place in the French league after a 3-1 victory over a faltering Marseille.

The win took Lille above Monaco on goal difference and to within a point of second-placed Brest. It has not lost a league game at home since September.

Jonathan David opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 53 minutes to take his season tally to 15, second only to Kylian Mbappé in the Ligue 1 scoring chart.

Rémy Cabella made it two, and although Ismaily's own goal gave Marseille a glimmer of hope, Gabriel Gudmundsson restored Lille's two-goal advantage in the 83rd.

It was Marseille's third league defeat in a row, its worst run this season.

The south coast club remained in seventh place, above Reims and Rennes on goal difference, although both have a game in hand.

Marseille's record away from home against the six teams above it in Ligue 1 reads played six, lost six.

