Left Menu

Cricket-Chennai's Dube in the reckoning for India's T20 World Cup

The Chennai Super King player's tally of 148 runs from four matches places him among the top 10 batters this season, and only two other players in that group boast a better strike rate than Dube's 160.86. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and death-overs hitter Rinku Singh will fancy their places in India's middle order at the World Cup but Dube's name is also doing the rounds for the showpiece in West Indies and the U.S.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 13:18 IST
Cricket-Chennai's Dube in the reckoning for India's T20 World Cup
Shivam Dube

India appears spoilt for choices in their batting lineup ahead of the T20 World Cup in June with Shivam Dube emerging as the latest candidate for a place in the crowded middle order with his consistency in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Chennai Super King player's tally of 148 runs from four matches places him among the top 10 batters this season, and only two other players in that group boast a better strike rate than Dube's 160.86.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and death-overs hitter Rinku Singh will fancy their places in India's middle order at the World Cup but Dube's name is also doing the rounds for the showpiece in West Indies and the U.S. "I would select him if I were a selector," former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan told Star Sports after Dube's 45 off 24 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night.

"We have seen this in this IPL and the previous season as well. We have seen him against quality wrist spinners, against finger spinners," said Pathan, who was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2007. "When you have a batter like that, why won't you take advantage of that?"

Conditions in the West Indies are expected to suit spinners, and Pathan said Dube's proven skills as a finisher would come in handy. Dube is not equally dominating against pace but he could prove effective in the slow pitches in the Caribbean, Pathan said.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden was also impressed by Dube's consistency. "Generally, power-hitters who love to hit the ball in these sort of ranges, they can dominate in the Caribbean. So that's an exciting prospect," Hayden told the channel.

"I think it's an interesting call...and he's not doing it this season, he has done it last year as well. He has done it for a very long period. Last year also, he was top class."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024