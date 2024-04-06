Left Menu

Rugby-Springbok prop returning home after one season at Ulster

Double World Cup-winning prop forward Steven Kitshoff is to return to the Cape Town-based Stormers next season after signing a two-year deal, the South African franchise said. He returns after a single season at Ulster, who will be releasing him from his contract in July. Kitshoff’s signing follows an equity deal last week which has given the Stormers a major financial injection.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 14:03 IST
Rugby-Springbok prop returning home after one season at Ulster
Representative Image

Double World Cup-winning prop forward Steven Kitshoff is to return to the Cape Town-based Stormers next season after signing a two-year deal, the South African franchise said. He returns after a single season at Ulster, who will be releasing him from his contract in July.

Kitshoff’s signing follows an equity deal last week which has given the Stormers a major financial injection. “Having left at the end of last season to join Ulster, the opportunity for Kitshoff to return home following the recent investment from the Red Disa Consortium in the Stormers was too good to pass up,” the club said in a statement.

The 32-year-old loosehead prop, who has played 138 times for the Stormers, led them to the United Rugby Championship title in 2022 before moving to Belfast after last year's Rugby World Cup success with the Springboks. "Steven is a Stormers great and adds so much to our environment beyond his immense value on the pitch,” coach John Dobson said.

"We always wanted to get him back and I am just thrilled that with the backing of our new owners, we have been able to make that happen so quickly.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024