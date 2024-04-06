Left Menu

Pranavi lies 20th as Australian Women's Classic reduced to 36 holes

06-04-2024
Pranavi lies 20th as Australian Women's Classic reduced to 36 holes
  • Australia

Pranavi Urs was tied 20th after her first round in the weather-hit Australian Women's Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort.

With the first day almost fully wiped out due to inclement weather, the event has been reduced to 36 holes and the first round is yet to be completed.

Nicole Broch Estrup sits at the top of the leaderboard after play was suspended. The Dane shot 6-under 66 and shared the lead with Chinese Taipei's Pei-Ying Tsai and Australian Jess Whitling.

Seven groups had not finished their first round, which was completed on Saturday morning.

