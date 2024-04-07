Left Menu

Cricket-Buttler roars back into form as Rajasthan remain unbeaten

The England white-ball captain managed scores of 11, 11 and 13 in his first three matches even though 2008 champions Rajasthan kept winning. Chasing 184 for victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Buttler proved why he is considered a T20 stalwart and smashed a 58-ball 100 sealing Rajasthan's victory with five balls to spare.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 09:59 IST
Cricket-Buttler roars back into form as Rajasthan remain unbeaten

Jos Buttler was a much relieved man on Saturday after the Rajasthan Royals opener roared back into form with a scintillating hundred to fashion his team's fourth consecutive victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The England white-ball captain managed scores of 11, 11 and 13 in his first three matches even though 2008 champions Rajasthan kept winning.

Chasing 184 for victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Buttler proved why he is considered a T20 stalwart and smashed a 58-ball 100 sealing Rajasthan's victory with five balls to spare. Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 113 for Bengaluru, his record-extending eighth hundred in IPL, but still ended up on the losing side.

"However long you've played the game, you still have those anxieties and stresses," player-of-the-match Buttler said of his slow start this season. "Sometimes you just have to tell yourself it'll be okay. Just keep digging in, working hard, at some point we will be okay."

Buttler said Rajasthan must capitalise on their strong start to stay in contention for a playoff berth. "We've started this season really well," he said.

"We've been together for three seasons, everyone's comfortable with each other, we just need to keep this momentum going." While it augurs well for England ahead of their T20 World Cup title defence in June, Rajasthan head coach Kumar Sangakkara said Buttler's return to form was merely a matter of time.

"Jos is the best white-ball opener in the world, and all he needed to do was sit back and ignore some of the noise," said the Sri Lankan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024