DC opt to bowl, Suryakumar makes comeback for MI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 15:24 IST
Delhi Capitals opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Sunday with the world's number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav making a comeback to competitive cricket after four months. Suryakumar, who recently got clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after undergoing rehabilitation for sports hernia surgery in December, will boost the MI batting after the five-time champions lost three games on the trot.

DC made two changes in their playing eleven with pacer Jhye Richardson replacing injured Mitchell Marsh while all-rounder Lalit Yadav comes in place of Rasikh Dar. The Teams: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (wk and capt), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (capt), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

