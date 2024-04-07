Buhler, Branch shine as Hero MotorSports consolidates second slot

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 16:18 IST
Sebastian Buhler and Ross Branch managed creditable top-10 finishes on Sunday as Hero MotoSports Team Rally fortified their overall second position after the fourth stage of the Rally Raid Portugal. Buhler finished the penultimate stage in the 5th position, while his teammate Branch finished 40 seconds behind him at sixth. In the fight for the overall title, Buhler continues to hold the second position, with a 4.5-minute lag from the current leader Tosha Schareina of Monster Energy Honda Team. Branch, who faced initial troubles to get into groove in an unfamiliar terrain, has improved consistently to make it to the seventh place in the overall Rally GP Class standings.

The fourth Stage of the Rally Raid Portugal was entirely held in Spain over a 538 km course. The final Stage - even though a short one at a little over 100 km – has the potential to decide the fate of the top order.

