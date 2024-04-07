Left Menu

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 19:20 IST
IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bat against Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul during toss (Photo: IPL/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG will be eyeing their first victory against GT in IPL. Both franchises have faced each other four times and GT have emerged victorious on all occasions. GT will look to keep their impeccable record intact under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

LSG skipper KL Rahul said after winning the toss, "We are going to bat first. It looks like a good wicket, we batted first in the last two games, defended pretty well. They have a better record against us, but they have been a better team. We are playing with the same team. It's still his first season, and a few injuries have been hard on his body. For a 21-year-old boy, he's very professional. It's important for us to manage him. We have some good fast bowlers and we have Morne and others to look after him." GT skipper Shubman Gill said during the time of the toss, "We would have bowled first, so happy. We were top on the game for 33 overs of the match, the last 7 overs didn't go in our favour. We have a couple of changes. Saha misses out. Spencer comes back in. We got to forget what happened in the previous match."

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sharath BR(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024