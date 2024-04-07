IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG will be eyeing their first victory against GT in IPL. Both franchises have faced each other four times and GT have emerged victorious on all occasions. GT will look to keep their impeccable record intact under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

LSG skipper KL Rahul said after winning the toss, "We are going to bat first. It looks like a good wicket, we batted first in the last two games, defended pretty well. They have a better record against us, but they have been a better team. We are playing with the same team. It's still his first season, and a few injuries have been hard on his body. For a 21-year-old boy, he's very professional. It's important for us to manage him. We have some good fast bowlers and we have Morne and others to look after him." GT skipper Shubman Gill said during the time of the toss, "We would have bowled first, so happy. We were top on the game for 33 overs of the match, the last 7 overs didn't go in our favour. We have a couple of changes. Saha misses out. Spencer comes back in. We got to forget what happened in the previous match."

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sharath BR(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma. (ANI)

