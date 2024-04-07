Tvesa Malik T-16 in South Africa, Ridhima is T-30

Left Menu

Tvesa Malik shot 72-72-74 for 2-over had three bogeys and a double between the fourth and the seventh, but she closed superbly with three birdies between 13th and 18th for a 74 and Tied-16th place. Ridhima Dilawari with 74- 73-75 was 6-over and Tied-30th

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 21:00 IST
Tvesa Malik (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
Tvesa Malik finished T-16 while fellow Indian Ridhima Dilawari was T-30 at the Absa Ladies Invitational on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa. Tvesa, multiple winner in women's Pro Golf Tour in India, and winner in South Africa last month, shot 72-72-74 for 2-over had three bogeys and a double between the fourth and the seventh, but she closed superbly with three birdies between 13th and 18th for a 74 and Tied-16th place.

Ridhima with 74- 73-75 was 6-over and Tied-30th. Casandra Alexander fired a superb six-under-par 66 on Saturday to finish on 12-under-par overall and win the Absa Ladies Invitational by four strokes at Serengeti Estates.

The 24-year-old had begun the final day tied for the lead with fellow South African Kiera Floyd, but Alexander went out in 34 before a brilliant back nine saw her collect an eagle and two birdies to romp to victory. While Floyd struggled to a 77 on Saturday and finished 11 strokes behind, Alexander's closest challenger was Spaniard Harang Lee, who also shot a 66 to finish on eight-under-par.

South Africa's Cara Gorlei also shot a 66 to finish third on five-under-par, with compatriot Stacy Bregman fourth on four-under after a 69. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

