Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:23 PM EDT on Sunday, April 7

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:23 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

Reports: S Kyle Dugger, Patriots agree to 4-year extension The New England Patriots and star safety Kyle Dugger have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.

UFL Today's game

(All times ET) Birmingham at Michigan, Noon

Houston at D.C., 4 p.m. - - - -

BASEBALL MLB

Nationals P Stephen Strasburg retires: 'I left it all out there' Stephen Strasburg announced his retirement from baseball on Sunday after a 13-season career with the Washington Nationals that was marred by devastating injuries.

Braves place P Spencer Strider on 15-day IL, recall P Allan Winans The Atlanta Braves placed Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, one day after announcing the star right-hander has an ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his pitching elbow.

Diamondbacks SS Geraldo Perdomo to have knee surgery Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo will undergo surgery on Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Sonny Gray to make debut with Cardinals on Tuesday Right-hander Sonny Gray will make his debut as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Guardians-Twins game postponed; DH set for Aug. 9 Sunday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins was postponed due to inclement weather in the Minneapolis area.

Today's games (All times ET)

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. Oakland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Houston at Texas, 7:10 p.m.

- - Tomorrow's previews

(All times ET) Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

- - - - BASKETBALL

NBA Today's games

(All times ET) Houston at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 6 p.m. Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 6 p.m. New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

- - NCAA MEN

Tomorrow's preview (All times ET)

National final: 1 Purdue vs. 1 UConn at Glendale, Ariz., 9:20 p.m. - -

NCAA WOMEN Tennessee tabs Marshall's Kim Caldwell as head coach

Tennessee hired Marshall's Kim Caldwell as its new head coach on Sunday. BASKETBALL-WNCAAB-TENN-CALDWELL, Field Level Media

- - Today's game

(All times ET) National final: 1 Iowa vs. 1 South Carolina at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

- - - - HOCKEY

NHL Today's games

(All times ET) Buffalo at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Columbus at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 6 p.m. Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, 10 p.m.

- - Tomorrow's previews

(All times ET) Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m. - - - -

SOCCER MLS

Today's games (All times ET)

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 1:30 p.m. - - - -

MOTORSPORTS Today's event

(All times ET) NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville, 3 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

PGA Today's event

Valero Texas Open - -

LPGA Today's event

T-Mobile Match Play - -

LIV Today's event

LIV Golf Miami - - - -

TENNIS ATP

Today's events Marrakech, Morocco; Estoril, Portugal; Houston; Monaco

- - WTA

Today's events Bogota, Colombia; Charleston, S.C.

- - - - ESPORTS

Today's events PUBG Mobile Global Open

Dota -- Elite League group stage

