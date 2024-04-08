Left Menu

Soccer-Former Spurs defender and Wimbledon manager Kinnear dies at 77

In 10 years at Spurs, Kinnear won the League Cup twice, FA Cup and UEFA Cup before leaving in 1975 for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender and Wimbledon manager Joe Kinnear has died aged 77, his family said in a statement. The ex-Ireland international, who won 26 caps, had been living with dementia since 2015 and finished his managerial career in 2009 with Newcastle United.

"We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family," said the statement reported by the BBC. In 10 years at Spurs, Kinnear won the League Cup twice, FA Cup and UEFA Cup before leaving in 1975 for Brighton & Hove Albion. He retired at 30 the following year after a knee injury.

He had short spells in charge of India and Nepal and then managed Wimbledon from 1992 to 1999 before stints at Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

