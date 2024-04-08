Left Menu

Soccer-Fenerbahce players walk off after one minute to concede Turkish Super Cup

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 00:58 IST
Soccer-Fenerbahce players walk off after one minute to concede Turkish Super Cup

Fenerbahce's players walked off the pitch after one minute of Sunday's Turkish Super Cup match against Galatasaray, forcing the game to be abandoned and conceding the trophy.

Fenerbahce, who played with their Under-19 team, withdrew from the match in Sanliurfa after Galatasaray's Argentine striker Mauro Icardi scored.

The move appeared to be part of a protest after Fenerbahce in March had considered withdrawing from the league after their players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans during a match.

