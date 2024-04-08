Left Menu

Kamindu Mendis beats competition from Adair, Henry to win ICC Men's Player of the Month for March

Sri Lanka all-rounder Kamindu Mendis was on Monday crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2024

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 19:54 IST
Kamindu Mendis beats competition from Adair, Henry to win ICC Men's Player of the Month for March
Kamindu Mendis (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka all-rounder Kamindu Mendis was on Monday crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2024. He won the coveted accolade ahead of Ireland pacer Mark Adair and New Zealand's star speedster Matt Henry.

The 25-year-old became the third Sri Lanka player after Prabath Jayasuriya and Wanindu Hasaranga to win the ICC men's Player of the Month. "I am extremely happy to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month, which I consider an inspiration for my international career. A recognition such as this motivates and makes us as players work more and more to deliver in the middle for the team, country, and fans," Mendis said as quoted from ICC.

"I also wish the very best for the other two players who were nominated along with me, Mark Adair and Matt Henry, whom I consider excellent players and good competitors," he added. Mendis starred with the bat during Sri Lanka's 2-0 Test series triumph over Bangladesh. He returned to the Sri Lanka set-up for the first time since 2022 and left his mark across different formats for the Lions.

He kicked off the month by scoring 68 runs in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. But it was in the longest format of cricket Mendis produced match-winning performances. In the first Test when Sri Lanka were reduced 57/5, he stitched up a crucial stand for the visitors with Dhananjaya de Silva and took them to a competitive total of 280 in the first innings.

Even in the second innings, he played a phenomenal knock of 164(237) to guide Sri Lanka to a massive total of 418. He became the first player at number seven or lower to hit two centuries in a single Test. His scintillating performances ensured Sri Lanka maintained their unbeaten Test record intact on Bangladesh soil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

