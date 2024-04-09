Left Menu

Basketball-Record 18.7 million watch Iowa-South Carolina women's championship

The NCAA women's championship clash between Iowa and South Carolina was watched by 18.7 million viewers on Sunday - a record for a women's college basketball game, ESPN said. "Sunday's Iowa-South Carolina title game was a fitting finale to the most-viewed ever NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament," ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "These exceptional athletes, coaches and teams captured our attention in unprecedented ways."

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 03:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 03:50 IST
Basketball-Record 18.7 million watch Iowa-South Carolina women's championship

The NCAA women's championship clash between Iowa and South Carolina was watched by 18.7 million viewers on Sunday - a record for a women's college basketball game, ESPN said. It peaked at 24 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, the sports broadcaster said, and was the most-watched basketball game across men's, women's, college or professional sport since 2019.

The figure beats the 12.3 million who tuned in for Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes' revenge game against LSU earlier in the tournament and their Final Four match against rivals University of Connecticut last week, which drew 14.2 million. Clark has electrified fans in her final season with Iowa, as she broke Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record in college basketball, and is widely expected to go first overall in the WNBA Draft next week.

She was denied the final jewel in her crown against coach Dawn Staley's formidable South Carolina team, as the Hawkeyes lost 87-75 in the title game. "Sunday's Iowa-South Carolina title game was a fitting finale to the most-viewed ever NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament," ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement.

"These exceptional athletes, coaches and teams captured our attention in unprecedented ways."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024