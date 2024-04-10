Left Menu

Novak Djokovic eases past Roman Safiullin to reach Monte-Carlo Masters third-round

In his maiden match as the oldest World No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings, the 36-year-old Djokovic delivered a brutal performance against Safiullin.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 08:05 IST
Novak Djokovic (Photo: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters/ X). Image Credit: ANI
With a masterful start in the Monte-Carlo Masters opener, World No.1 Novak Djokovic moved past Roman Safiullin 6-1, 6-2 at the Court Rainier III to reach the third round in the Principality for the 14th time on Tuesday. C He hammered consistently from both wings and pressured Safiullin into errors with his depth of shots, allowing him to progress after an hour and ten minutes.

The 98-time tour-level champion has won Monte-Carlo twice, in 2013 and 2015. In the third round, he'll face either Frenchman Arthur Fils or Lorenzo Musetti. "I am very pleased. I think even the games that I lost I had break points in those games. It is a really great first match at the start of the clay season. It has always been a little bit up and down. Last year as well, I started off well at this tournament and the second match I lost, so I hope to maintain this rhythm. I have a day tomorrow of training and I hope to come out in a few days time with the same attitude and quality of tennis," Djokovic said as quoted by ATP.

Djokovic immediately acclimated to the thick conditions resulting from the morning rain. He sped through the first four games, leading 4-0, and finished the first set in 33 minutes. The World No. 1 maintained his dominance in the second set, finishing with a 16-9 winner-to-unforced mistake ratio. Turning 37 next month, Djokovic passed Roger Federer on Sunday to become the oldest World No. 1 in ATP Rankings history.

"It is nice, it is great. I met [Rohan] Bopanna yesterday, who is the oldest doubles No. 1 in history. He said we had a combined age of 80, but he does contribute to the 80 more than I do. But it is fun," Djokovic said. "To still be able to compete at the highest level and being No. 1 in the world at the age of 37 is not something honestly [I was] dreaming of, planning on or thinking it would become reality. But all the work and dedication to the sport and my body, staying fit is paying off. I am able to maintain the longevity and extend my career for years and years," the 24-time Grand Slam champion said.

In other action, Miomir Kecmanovic ended Matteo Berrettini's winning run with a 6-3, 6-1 victory in a match that lasted for 75 minutes to set a third-round clash against Grigor Dimitrov. (ANI)

