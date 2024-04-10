Left Menu

Athletics-Gold medallists to earn $50,000 at Paris Olympics

Silver and bronze medallists will also earn prize money, but only from the 2028 Los Angeles Games, with details to be announced at a later date. "This is the continuation of a journey we started back in 2015, which sees all the money World Athletics receives from the International Olympic Committee for the Olympic Games go directly back into our sport," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement after announcing the $2.4 million prize pot for the Paris Games.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 14:51 IST
Athletics-Gold medallists to earn $50,000 at Paris Olympics

Athletics has become the first sport to offer prize money to Olympic champions, announcing on Wednesday that the 48 gold medallists in Paris this year will earn $50,000 each. Silver and bronze medallists will also earn prize money, but only from the 2028 Los Angeles Games, with details to be announced at a later date.

"This is the continuation of a journey we started back in 2015, which sees all the money World Athletics receives from the International Olympic Committee for the Olympic Games go directly back into our sport," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement after announcing the $2.4 million prize pot for the Paris Games. "While it is impossible to put a marketable value on winning an Olympic medal ... I think it is important we make sure some of the revenues generated by our athletes at the Olympic Games are directly returned to those who make the Games the global spectacle that it is."

Relay teams will share the winners' prize pot. When Briton Coe won his 1,500 metres gold medals at the 1980 and 1984 Games, the Olympics was officially a competition for amateurs, as was athletics. Although his sport soon fully embraced professionalism, the Olympics has remained free from prize money, though athletes in many sports can expect hefty bonuses from sponsors for triumphing in the biggest shop window of all.

Athletics is the Olympics' biggest sport, by number of participants and TV audiences but the vast majority of the athletes, including many Olympic medallists, face a constant struggle for funding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024