"Disappointed... but good game tonight": Gvardiol on Manchester City's UCL draw with Real Madrid

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol dwelled on the positives after the defending champions ended up with a 3-3 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 14:56 IST
Josko Gvardiol (Photo: Manchester City/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol dwelled on the positives after the defending champions ended up with a 3-3 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The Croatian defended struck a thumping strike in the second half to complete the turnaround and restore Manchester City's lead for the second time.

Eventually, Real Madrid came back through a strike from Federico Valverde and ensured that the game ended on level terms. "Against this team at the Bernabeu, maybe if you ask me, I'm disappointed with the last goal that we conceded. But it is what it is, it's football and we should be happy with this result, because there's a second leg at home," Gvardiol said as quoted from the club's official website.

Despite starting the game on a dominant note, at the end of the first half, City found themselves trailing with a score of 2-1. Gvardiol revealed the conversation that the team had during the break which saw City mount a comeback with some of the best-attacking displays.

"We said [at half-time] that there are still 45 minutes to play, one more game at home, and that we should be focused on how we play and not lose our minds. That's what we did. We played a really good game tonight," he added. Coming to the match, after two minutes into the game Bernardo Silva sent Manchester City into the lead with a moment of brilliance from a free kick. Ten minutes later Real Madrid levelled following a brilliant piece of play from Eduardo Camavinga saw his deflected shot go past Stefan Ortega which levelled the scoreline.

Los Blancos took the lead for the first time in the game through Rodrygo. The first half ended with Real Madrid leading the game by 2-1. City found their way back into the lead through goals from Phil Foden and Gvardiol. Valverde's struck a delightful volley to end the game on 3-3. (ANI)

