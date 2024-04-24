Cue Sports Premier League Debuts with Advani and Other Top Stars

Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani and national women's title holder Vidya Pillai will be among several stars lending heft to the inaugural Cue Sports Premier League (CSPL) to be held here from May 4 to 10.

Apart from Advani, a 27-time world billiards champion, and Vidya, other top cueists like Sourav Kothari, Adiya Mehta and Aaradhya Naik will appear in the tournament to be held at the Bowring Institute.

However, the CSPL will be held only in the snooker format, and 56 players from across the country will be equally divided into eight teams.

The teams are: Lighting Legion, Cyclone Crusaders, Summer Tuskers, Hurricane Hawks, Thunderstorm Titans, Tornado Tigers, Whirlwind Warriors and Monsoon Mavericks.

"The CSPL is a unique event which is aimed at integrating players of three categories – national, state and club level,'' said Advani during the event-launching press meet here on Wednesday.

"I am sure that the championship will attract more players to cue sports and inspire the aspiring cueists," added Advani, who was grabbed for Rs 1.2 crore by the Tornado Tigers in the player auction held here on April 20. The CSPL will be played in league format where all the teams will play against each other once, and the top four sides will progress to the semifinals with the winners meeting in the final on May 10.

YR Raghavindra, Chairman Billiards and Snooker at the Institute, said the matches will be played in a seven-frame format.

''The first six frames will be played among in singles and doubles format involving national, state and club players. However, the seventh frame, if needed, will be played in a one-of-a-kind shootout format, adding a tinge of excitement to the contest," said Raghavindra.

He added that the matches will be played on world-class Star Xingpai and Rasson tables.

