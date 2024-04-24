Gujarat Titans triumph at toss, opt to bowl first against Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill opted to bowl first in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals, fielding an unchanged lineup. Delhi Capitals made two changes, bringing in Sumit Kumar and Shai Hope for Lalit Yadav and David Warner. Gujarat Titans' lineup includes Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma. Delhi Capitals' team features Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, and Anrich Nortje.
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Wednesday.
Gill, playing his 100th IPL match, announced an unchanged playing XI for the contest.
The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals, who are struggling at the eighth spot with just three wins, made two changes bringing in Sumit Kumar and Shai Hope in place of Lalit Yadav and Australian batting stalwart David Warner.
Teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.
