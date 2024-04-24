Cycling-Chile replace Argentina as 2025 Track World Championships hosts
The 2025 Track Cycling World Championships will be held in Santiago, Chile and not San Juan, Argentina as previously announced, the sport's governing body the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said on Wednesday. Argentina had been selected as hosts back in 2022, but Chile will now host the competition for the first time at the Velodromo Penalolen from Oct. 15-19 in 2025.
It will be the first time South America has hosted the competition since Colombia in 2014. This year's championship will take place in Denmark in October while next year's event will be hosted by China. Reuters has contacted the UCI for information on the reason for the change of venue.
The world championships are held every year for the various disciplines and distances in track cycling. Riders compete representing their country.
