Rasikh Salam Dar reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during DC vs GT clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Rasikh Salam Dar on Thursday has been 'reprimanded' for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rasikh Salam displayed a stupendous bowling performance against GT on Wednesday. He led the DC bowling attack after grabbing three wickets in his four-over spell.

"Rasikh Salam Dar, Bowler, Delhi Capitals has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 40 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on April 24, 2024," IPL stated in a statement. It added that the 24-year-old pacer committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

"Dar committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added. Summarizing the match between DC and GT, Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl first. After a swift start from openers, Jake Fraser McGurk (23) and Prithvi Shaw (11), DC was restricted to 44/3. Then, Axar Patel (66) and Rishabh Pant launched a counterattack on GT. In the death overs, Pant joined forces with Tristan Stubbs (26*) to destroy GT's death bowling. Pant finished at 88* in 43 balls, with five fours and eight sixes.

DC was 224/4 in their 20 overs. Sandeep Warrier (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. In the run-chase, GT lost skipper Shubman Gill early. A counter-attack was once again in the works as Wriddhiman Saha (39) and Sai Sudarshan (65) had an 82-run partnership. In the later stages, David Miller (55), Sai Kishore (13) and Rashid Khan (21*) put pressure on DC bowlers, but the hosts held their nerves to win the game by four runs, restricting GT to 220/8 in their 20 overs.

Rasikh Salam (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/29) were among the top bowlers for DC. DC is at the sixth spot in the points table, with four wins, five losses and eight points. On the other hand, GT is at the seventh spot with the same win-loss and points, but an inferior net run rate. (ANI)

