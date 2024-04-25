Olympics-bound Yuki Bhambri rejoins childhood coach Aditya Sachdev at Roundglass

To make sure that he is ready for the Paris Olympics if an opportunity comes knocking, India's top player Yuki Bhambri has rejoined forces with childhood coach Aditya Sachdeva.

World number two Rohan Bopanna, being a top-10 player, will have the choice of choosing his partner at the Paris Games and Yuki, who is the next best Indian on the ATP ranking chart at number 56, wants to be ready for the Games in best possible manner.

Renowned coach Sachdeva, who spent a major part of his coaching career in National Capital, had moved to Roundglass Sport in Chandigarh in February 2021.

Till Yuki was an active singles player, he had trained with Stephen Koon in Bangkok. However, when he gradually switched to the doubles, the Delhi player trained with sister Ankita in his home city and also got support through the 'Doubles Dream' -- an initiative of Bopanna to support the country's doubles players by providing them travelling coaches and physios.

''Adi sir knows my game the best. I have trained with him since the age of 11, so just wanted to spend more time with him whenever it's possible. Now I am here for a week and I also want to spend my off-season with Aditya,'' Yuki told PTI.

''Everybody wants to play Olympics and I am no different. The choice is with Rohan and I want to be ready for it, if he selects me as his partner,'' said Yuki, who is one of the few Indian tennis players to enter top-100 of the singles rankings.

''At this level, I just need to maintain the momentum, there are just little, minor adjustments that needed in the game,'' he said when asked what aspects of his game he will work on with Sachdeva.

Sachdeva feels that Yuki is already ready for the Games in July-August.

''His game is already there. He does not need any major change. It's just about maintaining the sharpness, just nitty-gritty here and there. We are no one to suggest Rohan who to choose his partner. As far Yuki is concerned, he is ready for the big challenge.'' The rankings on June 10 will be considered as cut-off for direct entries. Top-10 players will have the choice of picking their partners. Interestingly, Yuki has also taken up the role of mentor at RoundGlass where he will guide the U-14 group during his training stint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)