Liudmila Samsonova outplays Naomi Osaka in Madrid Open second round
Samsonova prevailed 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 against the former World No.1 and posted her first match-win since February.
- Country:
- Spain
The No.15 seed Liudmila Samsonova produced a gritty victory against former World No.1 and Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the second round of the Madrid Open on Thursday. Samsonova prevailed 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 against the former World No.1 and posted her first match-win since February. After restraining the first set, Samsonova held off a surging Osaka in the three-set battle to record a win in a match that lasted for two hours and a 22-minute victory.
Samsonova fired 36 winners to Osaka's 22 and the No.15 seeded used those winners to build a commanding 6-2, 4-2 lead. Osaka, on the other hand, fought hard to tie the match at 4-4. Osaka played another powerful return game to gain three set chances at 5-4, and the match was tied after Samsonova double-faulted to lose the second set.
Samsonova's third set featured outstanding drop shots as well as her usual hard groundstrokes, but Osaka continued to avoid danger with well-timed serves. Osaka saved break points in three of her first five service games of the set, as the match tied 5-5. However, another successful drop shot handed Samsonova a break opportunity in that game, which she converted for a 6-5 lead after an Osaka backhand went long.
Samsonova remained unconcerned when serving for the match, which was her first win in two months, firing back-to-back aces to wrap up proceedings. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Grand Slam
- Samsonova
- World No.1
- Osaka
- Liudmila Samsonova
- Naomi Osaka
- No.15
- Madrid
ALSO READ
Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu earn wins in the Billie Jean King Cup
Japan advances to the Billie Jean King Cup finals without Naomi Osaka needing to play a 2nd match
Osaka''s victory gives Japan edge in Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers
Tennis-Osaka doing her homework on clay ahead of French Open
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Woods, McIlroy to receive loyalty payouts from PGA Tour, report says; Tennis-Osaka doing her homework on clay ahead of French Open and more