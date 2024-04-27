Left Menu

"Cricket is turning into baseball": PBKS skipper Curran on historic run chase against KKR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Sam Curran said that cricket is turning baseball after his side's remarkable runs chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday. In the game, PBKS secured a convincing 8-wicket win over KKR at the Eden Gardens.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 09:58 IST
Team Punjab Kings. (Picture: IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Sam Curran said cricket is turning baseball after his side's remarkable runs chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday. In the game, PBKS secured a convincing 8-wicket win over KKR at the Eden Gardens. While speaking at the post-match presentation, Curran said it was a "pleasing" win over the Kolkata-based franchise after a "tough" few weeks.

The skipper also hailed Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh's unbeaten knock while chasing the 262-run target. "Very pleasing. Most importantly the win. Cricket is turning into baseball. We have had a few tough weeks. But we hung in there. The way guys train. The confidence and the coaches. The small grounds and the dew. The reviews which might give you an extra ball. We hung in there and managed to chase it down with balls to spare. Pleased for Johnny. What an amazing knock. Shashank Singh has been the find of the tournament for us. Ashutosh as well. Proud of everyone," Curran said.

Coming to the match, Punjab sent Kolkata to bat first after winning the toss. Following this, Sunil Narine (71) and Philip Salt (75) delighted the Eden Gardens crowd with an exhilarating batting display and obliterated Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers to power KKR to 261/6 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh led the PBKS bowling unit after he picked up two wickets.

During the run chase, Jonny Bairstow (108) and Shashank Singh (68) played an unbeaten knock to chase down the massive target and script history. Narine was the only wicket-taker for the KKR.

Out of eight matches, KKR have registered five victories, collecting 10 points in the IPL 2024 standings, staying at the number 2 position. Meanwhile, Punjab hold the eighth place with six points after winning three of nine games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

