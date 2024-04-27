Left Menu

MI select playing XI against DC; Prithvi Shaw unavailable

Mumbai Indians elected to field first against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match. Mumbai made one change, bringing in Luke Wood, while Delhi replaced Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje with Kumar Kushagra and Lizaad Williams. Delhi is ranked sixth in the points table, while Mumbai sits ninth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 15:20 IST
  • India

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

MI made one change to its playing XI, bringing in Luke Wood for Gerald Coetzee.

The Delhi side made a couple of changes, bringing in Kumar Kushagra and Lizaad Williams for Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje.

While DC is ranked sixth on the points table, MI is placed ninth.

Playing XI DC: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk & c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed.

MI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thushara.

