Delhi Capitals Smash 257/4 in IPL Clash Against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals posted a massive score of 2574 against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.Sent into bat, young Jake Fraser-McGurk started smashing the ball around from the get go and propelled DC to 92 for no loss in the powerplay.

Delhi Capitals Smash 257/4 in IPL Clash Against Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals posted a massive score of 257/4 against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent into bat, young Jake Fraser-McGurk started smashing the ball around from the get go and propelled DC to 92 for no loss in the powerplay. Fraser-McGurk blazed away to a 25-ball 84 before being dismissed by Piyush Chawla, caught in the deep while trying to clear the fence. Shai Hope sustained the momentum given by Fraser-McGurk's brutal onslaught and hammered 41 off just 17 balls with five sixes, while Tristan Stubbs chipped in with an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 257/4 in 20 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 84, Shai Hope 41, Tristan Stubbs 48 not out).

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Reuters Health News Summary

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

