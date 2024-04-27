Left Menu

Delhi Capitals register their highest total in Indian Premier League

Delhi Capitals (DC) posted their highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they went on to score 257/4 in the clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 19:37 IST
Delhi Capitals register their highest total in Indian Premier League
Tristan Stubbs (L) and Rishabh Pant (R). (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals (DC) posted their highest total in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they went on to score 257/4 in the clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday. Explosive knocks by Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, and Shai Hope guided the team to a mammoth total of 257/4 against the five-time champion MI in the 43rd encounter of IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals' previous best score in the cash-rich league was 231/4 which came against Punjab Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2011. Coming to the match, MI put DC to bat first after winning the toss. Jake Fraser McGurk (84 in 27 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and Abhishek Porel (36 in 27 balls, with three fours and a six) had a quickfire 114-run opening stand in 45 balls.

After their dismissals, Shai Hope (41 in 17 balls, with five sixes), skipper Rishabh Pant (29 in 18 balls with two fours and two sixes), Tristan Stubbs (48 in 25 balls with six fours and two sixes) and Axar Patel (11* in six balls with a six) continued scoring at a high run rate and took the team past 250 in the allotted 20 overs. Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Nabi and Nuwan Thusara got a wicket each for Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024