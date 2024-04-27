Left Menu

Motor racing-Evans leads Jaguar one-two in Monaco Formula E

Porsche's Antonio Felix da Costa was seventh, Sacha Fenestraz eighth for Nissan, Maximilian Guenther ninth for Maserati and Norman Nato took the final point for Andretti. Wehrlein, who started on pole position and led early on, now has 102 points after eight rounds with Cassidy on 95 and Andretti's reigning champion Jake Dennis failing to score and remaining on 89.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 22:48 IST
Motor racing-Evans leads Jaguar one-two in Monaco Formula E
Image Credit: Flickr

Mitch Evans won Formula E's Monaco E-Prix in a Jaguar one-two with fellow New Zealander Nick Cassidy on Saturday. The win was a first in the Mediterranean principality for Evans, who passed Cassidy for third place on the opening lap and led from lap 10, after leading without success in his four previous attempts.

Evans finished 0.946 seconds ahead of Cassidy, with the pair holding station towards the end to protect the one-two. "I think I get the team mate of the year award," said Cassidy.

DS Penske's Stoffel Vandoorne completed the podium while Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein stretched his overall lead by finishing fifth and behind DS Penske's Jean-Eric Vergne. Nissan's Oliver Rowland was sixth. Porsche's Antonio Felix da Costa was seventh, Sacha Fenestraz eighth for Nissan, Maximilian Guenther ninth for Maserati and Norman Nato took the final point for Andretti.

Wehrlein, who started on pole position and led early on, now has 102 points after eight rounds with Cassidy on 95 and Andretti's reigning champion Jake Dennis failing to score and remaining on 89. McLaren's 19-year-old reserve Taylor Bernard became Formula E's youngest driver to start a race when he replaced injured fellow-Briton Sam Bird, who crashed and broke his hand in practice. He finished 14th.

Jaguar, who on Friday announced a long-term commitment to Formula E, lead the teams' championship with 172 points compared to Porsche's 128. The next two rounds are in Berlin on May 11 and 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024