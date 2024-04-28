Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Frustrated Angels 3B Anthony Rendon eyes lengthy recovery

Los Angeles Angels oft-injured third baseman Anthony Rendon is dealing with a high-grade partial tear of his left hamstring. Initially placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Rendon admitted Friday that he will be sidelined for much longer than that. The team has not set a timetable for Rendon to return but he is expected to miss significant time.

Baseball-Ohtani homers as jilted Blue Jays fans fume

Shohei Ohtani finally landed in Toronto on Friday, but wearing Los Angeles Dodgers blue nearly five months after crushing the dreams of Blue Jays fans, who had high hopes their team was about to sign the Japanese two-way superstar. A capacity crowd at the Rogers Centre wasted no time letting Ohtani know how they felt about being jilted, while the Dodgers' $700 million man let them know what they missed out on, blasting a solo home run in his first at bat that took much of the bite out the jeers that had greeted him.

Physical Mavericks out to extend series lead on Clippers

For a team that ranked just No. 20 in the NBA in scoring defense during the regular season, a defensive-oriented Western Conference first-round playoff series matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers has suited the Dallas Mavericks well ahead of hosting Game 4 on Sunday. Dallas took a 2-1 lead on Friday with a 101-90 win at home. The Game 3 matchup marked the third straight in which the Mavericks held the Clippers to fewer than Los Angeles' regular-season average of 115.6 points per game and less than Dallas' 115.6 regular-season allowance.

Avalanche set to deliver huge blow vs. Jets

After a less-than-ideal start to the playoffs for the Colorado Avalanche, they now are in control of a first-round Western Conference series against the Winnipeg Jets. Colorado lost the series opener 7-6 behind shaky goaltending from Alexandar Georgiev. That setback is all but a memory now with a chance for a 3-1 series lead when the Avalanche host the Jets for Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

Magic even series with shellacking of Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic emphatically evened their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series with the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon, using a 37-10, third-quarter flurry to erase a halftime deficit and steamroll toward a 112-89 shellacking in Game 4. Franz Wagner had 12 of his game-high 34 points and three teammates chipped in with a combined five 3-pointers in the run, which turned a 60-51 Cavaliers advantage at the break into an 88-70 Magic romp by third quarter's end.

Jerry Jones, Cowboys 'keenly interested' in Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed interest in the team welcoming back Ezekiel Elliott. Jones addressed reporters on Friday after the completion of the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cowboys did not select a running back in the first two days of the three-day event.

Report: Chargers to pick up fifth-year option of LT Rashawn Slater

The Los Angeles Chargers are picking up the fifth-year option on left tackle Rashawn Slater, ESPN reported Saturday. Slater was the No. 13 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chargers, who used the No. 5 overall pick on Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt in this year's draft on Thursday.

Maple Leafs preparing for William Nylander to play in Game 4

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is in line to play in Saturday night's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the visiting Boston Bruins, coach Sheldon Keefe said. Keefe told reporters Saturday morning that the team is "preparing for Willy to play at this point."

Wolves crush Suns, take 3-0 lead for 1st time in franchise history

Anthony Edwards recorded 36 points and nine rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the host Phoenix Suns 126-109 on Friday night to take a 3-0 playoff series lead for the first time in franchise history. The Timberwolves will aim for a sweep in Game 4 of the best-of-seven, first-round Western Conference series on Sunday night in Phoenix.

Olympics-Paris 2024 Olympics flame sets sail for France in final relay leg

The Paris 2024 Olympic flame sailed for France on Saturday on board a three-masted ship to mark the final sprint of preparations ahead of the Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 26. The "Belem" left the port of Piraeus in the morning for an 11-day voyage and will arrive in the southern city of Marseille, founded by the Greek settlers of Phocaea around 600 BC, on May 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)