Inter Milan celebrated their 20th Italian league title with a parade after a 2-0 win over Torino. Inter's victory extended their lead over AC Milan to 19 points. Tammy Abraham scored his first goal after injury to earn Roma a 2-2 draw with Napoli. Bologna drew 1-1 with Udinese, while Atalanta beat Empoli 2-0 and Fiorentina defeated Sassuolo 5-1.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 29-04-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 09:40 IST
Serie A Champions Inter Milan Celebrate with Open-Air Bus Parade, Abraham Rescues Draw for Roma at Napoli
  • Country:
  • Italy

Thousands of fans lined the streets as Inter Milan was paraded in an open-air bus from the San Siro stadium to the city cathedral to celebrate the Nerazzurri's 20th Italian league title.

The celebration followed a 2-0 home win over Torino on Sunday, which came six days after Inter sealed the title in memorable fashion with a derby victory over city rival AC Milan.

Inter players threw coach Simone Inzaghi into the air on the San Siro pitch to get the celebration rolling.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored two second-half goals to extend Inter's advantage to 19 points over second-place Milan, which was held to a 0-0 draw by third-place Juventus on Saturday.

ABRAHAM RESCUES ROMA Tammy Abraham scored his first goal after a long injury layoff to earn fifth-place Roma a 2-2 draw at defending champion Napoli, which is ninth.

Still, Roma had its advantage over sixth-place Atalanta reduced to two points after Atalanta beat Empoli 2-0.

Also, fourth-place Bologna required a late goal from Alexis Saelemaekers to secure a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Udinese.

Paulo Dybala put Roma ahead with a penalty near the hour mark and Mathias Olivera equalized for Napoli with a deflected shot. Then Victor Osimhen converted a penalty for Napoli following a foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before Abraham found the target with a header.

Abraham's goal was initially ruled offside but then awarded following a VAR review.

Roma defender Evan Ndicka assisted on Abraham's goal by heading on a corner kick from Dybala. Earlier this month, Ndicka suffered a collapsed left lung in a game against Udinese.

Abraham tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the final match of Serie A last season. He returned earlier this month.

Mario Pasalic and Ademola Lookman scored for Atalanta.

Fiorentina beat second-to-last Sassuolo 5-1 in the late game.

In the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, Roma hosts unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta visits Marseille.

