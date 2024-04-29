Made it hard for ourselves: Arsenal manager Arteta after beating Spurs 3-2

Following his side's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League (PL) on Sunday, Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta, said they have made it hard for themselves while sealing the victory. In the first half, the Gunners sealed a 3-0 lead in the game with the help of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's own goal, and Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz's stunning goals. However, later in the second half, the Gunners conceded two goals due to David Raya's mistake. Cristian Romero and Heung-Min Son were the scorers for the Spurs.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Arteta said they started well against the Spurs in the North London derby but made it hard later in the game. "It feels like we have made it hard for ourselves, especially the way the game started and the control that we have with the 3-0 and the way we were performing in the second half," Arteta was quoted by Arsenal's website as saying.

He accepted that they had to suffer in the game since they were playing against their rivals and away from home. "It's a north London derby against our rivals playing away from home in a beautiful stadium against a really good team. You're going to have to suffer and that's part of the enjoyment as well. So hopefully now we have given our supporters a great afternoon and the opportunity to be proud of the team," he added.

The Spaniard also showed his confidence in the Arsenal goalkeeper and said that Raya stepped up in the game and did his best. "[Raya] stepped up and did what he does best. And that's when you see the players - when things are at stake, it's the courage. It's very easy to talk, but you have to do it on the pitch when something like this happens. I don't know if I would have that courage to do what he's done, so big compliment to them," he added.

With the win, Arsenal still hold a one-point advantage after playing one more game over defending champions Manchester City. The Pep Guardiola men responded to Arsenal's victory with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Arsenal will return to Premier League action next week against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)